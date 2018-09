We start loving a person when we get to know about a few traits of that person. Without knowing anything about the other person we cannot love that person easily. Thus, falling for a friend is very common because we entirely know that person. We become comfortable spending time with him, and thus we start developing a feeling for him. But honestly, things get messy when friendship and romantic feelings are mixed. Thus, read on to know what you can do if you find yourself in this situation.

Determine your feelings

You need to think properly. Take some time and figure out whether you feel close to him because you know him or you have a crush on him. Be true to yourself.

Take a view from a common friend

It would be a good idea to take in another viewpoint if you are still confused. Share everything with a common friend who knows you both well. Ask him or her whether they have noticed any change in your behaviour when you are around the guy. Then decide the next step.

Talk to him

If you are completely sure about your feelings, talk to him in a neutral way. Just be open about how you feel. Let him know that you didn’t want things to get awkward because you value him and thus you are talking to him. Ask him whether he has the similar feelings for you or not.

Be ready for any outcome

Be calm and give him time to digest whatever you are saying. If he has the same feelings for you he will definitely reciprocate, but he doesn’t feel the same way then things can get terribly awkward between both of you. Whatever it may be you need to remain prepared for any outcome.

Time to move on

If the conversation with him doesn’t go the way you wanted it to then just move on. Get over the thought, pamper yourself, do what you like doing the most. At least, give yourself credit for taking a chance.