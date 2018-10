Relationships are always tricky, long-distance relationships are more! Your relationship tumbles down to the ground if you make one wrong move. Distance tests each and every nerve of the relationship, however, also make the heart grow fonder. Long distance relationship couples find a lot of issues to cope up with. Here in this article, we have mentioned certain issues which long distance couple face.

Suspicion and jealousy

Suspicion and jealousy are one of the most common problems which long distance couple face. If not controlled in the right manner at the right time, jealousy and suspicion are emotions that can eat you from the inside. Love jumps out of the relationship if jealousy and suspicion prolong in a long distance relationship. So, let jealousy and suspicion not affect your relationship in any manner.

Fights and arguments

When fights, quarrels and arguments aggravate to a level it is no more in control, we start falling out of love. In a long-distance relationship, couples argue over the silliest of the reasons and that would often lead to fights and prolonged ones. These later turned into bouts between the two of them. It would lead to more stress and worries about how to cope up in the long distance relationship. The couples start to drift apart.

Losing attraction for each other

In long-distance relationships losing attraction is another issue. You make it certain that this issue becomes one big factor and you start falling out of love. You start to seek affection and attraction in others. You start neglecting with each other.