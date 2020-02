Having a partner who’s optimistic may help you avoid cognitive decline as you age, say researchers.

The researchers from the Michigan State University explained that optimistic people often exhibit healthier behaviours that are linked to good cognitive function. An optimistic partner might then influence their spouse to follow the same.

Earlier studies have linked being optimistic with healthy cognitive function. Now, the new study has revealed that having a partner with an optimistic attitude could also help preserve a person’s cognitive function as they age.

Not only they found that more optimistic people did better cognitively, being married to an optimist was led to better cognitive function.

Risk factors for cognitive decline

Several factors may cause cognitive decline. Some of them are genetic predisposition, biological markers, and lifestyle factors.

When we talk about lifestyle factors, these include physical activity, healthy diet, healthy weight.

Optimistic people tend to eat healthier and stay more active. They are also more likely to engage in preventive healthcare. All these healthy behaviours help decrease risk for cognitive decline in optimists.

Giving all these reasons, the new study suggested that being in a romantic relationship with an optimist might also provide similar benefits.

The researchers hypothesize that an optimistic partner might set an example of healthy behaviour for their spouse.

Elaborating further on their finding, they said a couple might also engage in “shared remembering”.

The team suggests that optimism might also be helpful in preventing the cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

Other ways to keep our minds sharp

While about 25 percent of optimism is heritable, it’s a quality that can be learned, according to the researchers. To cultivate optimism, they say you need to change your thinking to a more positive mindset.

There are many other steps you can take to keep our minds sharp. One prominent pathway is through greater activity engagement, say the researchers.

Physical fitness and social engagement are also shown to be valuable for maintaining cognitive functioning.