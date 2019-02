February is celebrated as the month of romance, globally, thanks to Valentine’s Day on the 14th of the month. But this big day of love is preceded by a host of other special days, Hug Day being one of the most important among them. A hug, like a smile, is not only one of the most beautiful gifts that one can give, it is therapeutic. There are reams of research associating a plethora of health benefits with cuddling. According to science, touch, especially hugging, comes with astonishingly positive physiological and psychological impacts. From boosting your immune system to improving your sleep, it does a lot for you.

Lowers blood pressure: A study conducted in the University of North Carolina has revealed that hugging can potentially lower your blood pressure and reduce heart rate. The science behind it is that when you hug somebody, your brain releases oxytocin hormone that calms your nervous system and relaxes your body. Cuddling also stimulates the release of atrial natriuretic peptide (ANP), a hormone that is known to lower the blood pressure.

Boosts your immune system: A studypublished in the journal Developmental Review has revealed that hugging strengthens your immune system by increasing the count of white blood cells. When you hug someone, your sternum (breastbone) feels a gentle pressure which activates the Solar Plexus Chakra and stimulates the thymus gland. Notably, this gland regulates the supply of white blood cells in the body keeping you healthy.

Reduces stress: A hug kills negative feelings and reduces stress levels, a study published in the journal PLOS ONE revealed. The mechanism behind this is that hugging increases the secretion of oxytocin hormone (feel good hormone) which is known to reduce the effects of cortisol hormone secreted during stress. Moreover, it promotes the feelings of contentment and reduces anxiety.

Regulates your mood: While hugging, your brain produces serotonin hormone that is known to make you feel relaxed, confident and happy. Also, it can potentially help people to come out of depression as most of the antidepressants available in the market are based on increasing the serotonin production in your body. In addition to that, hugging also causes the body to produce dopamine which helps regulate your movement and emotional responses. Notably, the deficiency of this hormone can cause depression.

Helps fight obesity: Lack of serotonin triggers hunger. A study published in the journal Obesity Research & Clinical Practice has linked obesity to an imbalance in serotonin levels. Cuddling takes up the secretion of this hormone and keeps your appetite in check. The whole process helps you to stop over eating and therefore fight obesity.