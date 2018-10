In a relationship where the fizz has fizzled out? And you are still sticking around because maybe even you do not know? Well, there are many like you who do the same, stick around with their partner when things are rocky. But why does this happen? Don’t we all need to move on from a place where love does not exist anymore?

What’s Next, Could be Worse?

Possible, yes, it is the fear of the unknown that haunts us and hence we are not even ready to explore that. It could be very good and vice-versa as well. So, is it advisable to explore the unknown? You may be right, but wouldn’t you regret that later and that could be a damning feeling.

Advice: Yes, you may be right, then why not stay alone. It is always advisable to stay away from a toxic situation because in that case, it could only get worse. It will surely not be easy to stay alone initially, but as they say, time takes care of everything and even before you realise it, you are out of it.

Is your partner doing you a favour?

Is that bugging you to bits? Well, you are suffering from low-esteem and that is bad. Your partner loved you for who you are, he is surely not doing you a favour by sticking with you and taking care of all his needs. Your partner may be doing it to make you feel special. You are complicating things.

Advice: The solution to this is, take a break. Maybe stay at a friends place and give each other space, that will not only help you retrospect but also help you overcome your self-esteem.

Afraid of the loss

Things may not be working now but you fell in love with the same person and hence the fear of losing that person is making you crumble from inside. you may also be feeling that if he leaves you, your world comes crashing down and hence even when there is no love you hope one day something will create a spark and hence you stick on.

Advice: Remember that leaving him today will heal with time, but you unnecessarily being in a relationship where there is unhappiness will stay forever. Hence, you have to take the call no matter how painful it may be.

Societal pressure

It could be a case that there is no love in the relationship but it is a need as you have a kid or need the finances to carry on. In that case, you do stay in the unhappy relationship thinking of what is at stake and what you could possibly lose.

Advice: Be honest, would you feel sorry or regretful about it. It is best you consult for professional advice.