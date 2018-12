Breakups are painful and can destroy your physical and mental well-being. There could be a lot of reasons due to which your relationship must have fallen apart. But, you should move on. You should accept the truth and try to lead an optimistic life. You should not be in a denial mode. Doing so can make the situation tricky and difficult. You should not get bogged down and try to learn from your mistakes. Here, we tell you how to stay positive and fine, after your nasty breakup.

You should stop blaming yourself and avoid feeling guilty

Many people commit this mistake. People tend to think that something is inherently wrong with them. They feel like a loser, they start believing that they are not smart enough, not attractive and funny and successful as well. But, don’t forget that everyone is unique in their own way. Your partner’s desires can tend to change from time to time. Sometimes, you will not be able to meet them. This doesn’t indicate that you are not good enough. You should not end up feeling that you have done anything wrong or something is wrong with you. Hence, stop over thinking and blaming yourself for that damage caused to you. Also, remember that you should accept the truth and try to stay positive.

You should find a good support in the people who believe you

If you have a good set of friends who support you, help you, understand you and never give up on you then you will be able to overcome this grave problem. You will need someone who is optimistic and honest and can help you to improve and learn. Sharing your deepest fears, embracement and spending a quality time with your family and friends can help you to deal with your breakup. Furthermore, you can also seek help from the therapist who will help you to enhance your well-being and get that much-deserved peace of mind.

You should rediscover your identity

You will tend to develop a new sense of identity when you are in a relationship. It will not be similar to what it was before. But, when your relationship ends, you will find it difficult to get back your identity. You will feel like you are losing a part of your relationship if your relationship is over. So, what you can do is – rediscover yourself, write down about the things which are vital for you. You should be aware of your needs and try to find ways to meet them. You can do things which you like. This will make you happy and can help you to develop a positive mindset.