The feeling of one-sided love is weird. A relationship where one person gives his or her 100 per cent and the other person doesn’t even care about the relationship. When you are in a relationship, the involvement of both the partners is very important. The time you will notice that the guy simply resists progress even if you are in madly, deeply and truly in love that person, be sure that it is one-sided love. Here are a few signs which will tell you whether you are in a one-sided relationship or not.

Always unavailable!

Whenever you want his help or even you want to simply meet him, he is always unavailable and gives you some silly excuse. He might have told you that he fancies you and you thought he has been honest with you right from the beginning, but he doesn’t want to take it to the next level. So, you can be sure that this is one-sided love.

Loneliness still persist!

You find yourself spending more time being on your own after being in a relationship. In fact, most of the time you attend parties all by yourself, he either rejects accompanying you or just cancels at the eleventh hour. So basically, as a couple, you have no social life.

Never reciprocate!

He never reciprocates to your feelings, although you are very expressive about your affection and love. Everytime you only take all the initiative to arrange for romantic dinners or getaways. Consider it as a red flag.

Used feeling!

This is a very bad feeling. If you constantly feel that when he is in need he always ask for your favour and other times he just forgets about you. When you need his presence, he never turns up, be sure he is just stringing you along.

Not so caring!

If you partner never asks you how are you feeling, be sure that he is not interested in knowing what’s really going on in your life. In fact, he doesn’t keep track of any important event in your life.