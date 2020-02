Aggression is not always as visible as you think. There are various levels of it. For example, upcoming Bollywood film Thappad, starring Taapsee Pannu, deals with high-level aggression and domestic violence. In the film the female protagonist played by Pannu gets slapped by her husband in front of others. But all forms of aggression are not as violent as shouting, fighting or beating up. There are subtle forms of violence too. These are signs of passive aggression. The actions of passive aggression could range from derogatory (not abusive) statements, making excuses for not following through, so on and so forth. However, the passive-aggressiveness, which exists in lopsided marriages and relationships all around us, may take a violent form later on, if not addressed on time. A stitch in time saves nine, runs the proverb, and for good reasons. Here, we help you spot the subtle signs of aggression in your relationship so that you can take the right action before it turns violent and ugly.

Negative orientation

This can be seen in the form of habitual criticism of ideas and conditions, addressing an adult like a child, not caring about her feelings.

Silent treatment

If your partner is neglecting you and avoiding the things which are important to you then this is known as a silent treatment. This may hurt and the relationship too.

Victimhood

Dependence, exaggerated or imagined health issues, deliberate weakness to draw sympathy are some of the examples of victimhood.

Avoiding responsibility

According to various studies, someone with a passive-aggressive behaviour avoids responsibility and sometimes depends unfairly on the other person for everything.

Can’t take ‘no’ for an answer

Not everyone who is authoritative has a passive aggressive personality. But if she never seems to take a ‘no’ for an answer, this might be a problem which can take an ugly turn.

How to deal with passive aggression your relationship