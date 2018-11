Most of us need a nudge to get in the mood after a long tiring day. Well, even if we have the desire and the urge the day’s wear and tear can make us sluggish and lethargic in bed. Many times this is the only reason why we fall asleep without indulging in enough action or getting close to our partners for some much-needed warmth and affection. This could be a reason that creates distance between two people who were madly in love with each other at one time.

Sheer boredom, daily wear and tear can take a toll on one’s sex life. So it is necessary to find ways to keep the passion burning and love blooming. One way to do it is by keeping in touch with each other through your smartphones. Heard the word sexting, right? It works for most couples. In fact, your sextext might even help to put a smile on your partner’s face amidst a bad day at work. But don’t just mindlessly sextext. If you have an agenda for tonight work towards that goal. So, sextext your partner throughout the day to build an atmosphere for a wild night. Here are eight ways to do it right.

So, here is what you need to do: Send out dirty messages. Remember dirty is the word not filthy. All couples have their limits and standards of being dirty in the relationship. Stick to the rules. Don’t go overboard as it can backfire. The idea is to keep sending gentle and romantic reminders to keep the excitement levels up. Space the massages so that your partner doesn’t feel overwhelmed. Also, beware of what you are sharing and how. Your partner might be at work among colleagues and would not appreciate a nude or pornographic clip open and lead to embarrassments. So keep it simple to just erotic massages.

How this will help: Despite hectic schedules, workload and the impending lethargy it will keep the spark in your partner alive. Don’t believe us? Try it for yourself once. So, when it is time to reach home the evening can still be young and ripe. The exchange of naughty texts throughout the day will keep you both charged up enough to get ready for a romp without either of you asking or pleading for it. Whether you have a rocking night or a great time being intimate in each other’s arms is hard to say. But sext at work can get your partner in the mood for the act tonight for sure.

