That waiting time you have to spend thinking what other moves you can show to your woman, in scientific terms, is called refractory period. Science says that a refractory period is the time after a man ejaculates and is no longer able to have an erection.

While there’s nothing much you can do to get rid of the refractory period (you can’t fight science, right?), there are things you can do to make this period shorter. Here’s everything you need to know about this phenomenon.

Why do we have refractory periods?

It all has to do with the changes in your body that occur after you have an orgasm. Post-ejaculation, the penis becomes flaccid from neural signals which tells your body to relax. After ejaculating, the dopamine and testosterone levels drop, and prolactin level rises.

Experts say that an elevated prolactin level post-ejaculation plays a role in your inability to get it up again. Low testosterone and high prolactin acts as double whammy for your next round.

How long does it generally last?

The refractory periods differ with every man. While some may get ready in half an hour, others may take hours or even a day. Yes, that right! And there have been studies that have found that while teenagers could take minutes to recover, men in their 30 and 40s can take 30-60 minutes or longer.

Can you shorten the refractory period?

While it’s naturally good to let your body rest after a romp session, but if you really want another shot as soon as possible, you might try a few things to shorten the refractory period.

Experts say that doing something different can help, like trying out a toy or talking dirtier than usual, or some novel technique can up your excitement and rev you up for the second round. Being fit is another way to shorten the period.

There are supplements too that promise you get you harder and faster, but experts believe that you should refrain from them. While there are no scientific proofs about their claim, you might invite some sexual health problem instead. Let time take its course and till then, enjoy!