For a lot of us, sex is a taboo subject only to be raised in quiet conversations in closed rooms or with heavily laced innuendos in jovial social conversations. Consequently, the presence of libido – or lack, is a problem often ignored by men and women alike. Here, lifestyle-guide Manvi Sharma at Smart Metabolic Anti-Aging centre, New Delhi talks about low libido in men and how to overcome it.

Low libido can strike anyone – at any age given our new stressed, scheduled and regimented urban lifestyle. Social norms force us to believe that this is a ‘men only’ problem – since the onus of sexual performance lies with men. Like a lot of other disorders that can affect our body, there is no one cause of low libido. Sex life can get affected due to a lot of reasons. And no matter what course correction you undertake to get it up (pun intended), it is crucial to not over-stress about it if you want any therapy to work well.

There are some basic causes that have a direct connection with low libido:

1. Low testosterone

Testosterone is the ‘male hormone.’ It is the main hormone responsible for sexual performance and appetite in men. Testosterone levels naturally go down as you age. It is however, possible to replenish testosterone deficiency by following the right diet along with testosterone supplements or even replacement therapy. Keep in mind that testosterone is actually made by your body after metabolising certain select nutrients so any dietary changes; supplementation or therapy must be done under the guidance of a trained metabolic specialist.

2. Depression and stress

Sex is as much a mental exercise as it is physical. Physical intimacy stimulates the brain to get it in the “mood for sex”. Any feelings of stress, anxiety and sadness can wreak havoc with the ability of your brain to respond with equal alacrity to such stimulus, hampering your libido and leaving you with pure disinterest or little to no energy for sex.

3. Insulin resistance

Don’t you just love that high that comes after eating sugar? And what about the crash about two hours later? Excessive consumption of sugar leads to insulin resistance which is the leading cause of erectile dysfunction especially in men suffering from diabetes or heart disease. Research has shown that insulin resistance is highly common in people who have a high-sugar diet which means that the consumption of sugar is leaving you more tired than you ought to be, giving you little energy to indulge in the things that you like – including sex.

4. Chronic illness

The connection between chronic illness and libido is a catch 22 situation. Chronic illness, especially those disorders that are directly linked to obesity also lead to loss of libido. Correspondingly, low libido is often a strong signal that your body systems are not working right. Turning off your body’s fat switch may be the first step you can undertake your reset your sexual systems.

5. Lack of micronutrients

There are certain micronutrients that your body absolutely needs to function right. Deficiency of nutrients like Vitamin D, Zinc, Selenium and certain vitamins can lower your sexual appetite. Micronutrients are available in your body in extremely small quantities – so when deficiencies creep up, the body utilises them for high priority tasks leaving very little for the happy pleasures.

