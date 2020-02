Is reading one your favourite pastime activities? Keep it up because research say reading is good for your mental health and wellbeing . Reading can boost your vocabulary, expand your knowledge and enhance your writing skill. In addition, this pastime can also protect your brain from Alzheimer’s disease, reduce stress levels, encourage positive thinking, and strengthen your relationships.

Reading is a form of exercise for your brain. It encourages your brain to think and concentrate. Here are some benefits of reading:

Slows cognitive decline

Inculcating the habit of reading can take years off your mind, according to a recent study. Researchers found that adults who indulge in creative or intellectual activities (like reading) had a slower rate of cognitive decline later in life. Another study found that older adults who regularly read or play mentally challenging games like chess or puzzles are less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease.

Keeps stress away

Reading a good book can reduce levels of unhealthy stress hormones such as cortisol, say experts. When it comes to stress relief, reading works better than other relaxation methods, such as listening to music or drinking a hot cup of tea. When you’re less stressed, you become a more relaxed, and less grouchy person.

Improves empathy

Reading fiction is known to increase people’s empathy and compassion. As you get engrossed in the fictional characters, your ability to understand others’ feelings increases too. And having better empathy can encourage you to take up responsibility in life.

Improves relationships in your life

Reading is also a great way to improve your relationships. Reading reduces your stress levels, and help maintain better relationship with friends, partner, and family members. When you’re in a relaxed mood, you’re less likely to pick up fights with others. When you read, you learn a lot from fictional relationships. This helps better understand your partner’s problems, alert you about things that can harm your relationship.

Helps you sleep better

A book may not directly make you sleepy, but it keeps you distracted from the troubles of the day, making you sleep easier. Experts generally recommend that people read fiction at night rather than nonfiction.

A survey revealed that people who read before bed not only sleep better but eat more healthily and make more money. Mattress and sleep product review site Sleep Junkie conducted the survey.