Commitment, communication and compatibility: These 3 Cs are considered to be the pillars of a successful, long-lasting couple relationship. But it turns out that your hormone can also be the deciding factor behind the success of your relationship with your partner. A new research conducted at the Yale University has revealed that the longevity of your marital relationship depends on gene variant that is responsible for the production of oxytocin, a hormone that promotes bonding. According to scientists, among couples, even if one member has a specific genetic variant (GG genotype) in the oxytocin gene receptor, the marriage will be stable. During the study, researchers enrolled 178 married couples ranging from 37 to 90 years of age. All of them were asked to complete a survey about their feelings of marital security and satisfaction. Also, scientists took their saliva sample to know their genotyping. At the end, it was found that those carrying the GG genotype within the oxytocin gene receptor experienced a higher sense of marital security than those who had different genotypes.

“Oxytocin is a neuropeptide hormone released by the pituitary gland in the brain. It acts as a neurotransmitter that plays a significant role in a person’s behaviour and a range of physiological processes. It can intensify bonding and the memories of bonding as well. Also, oxytocin enhances the feeling of intimacy, love and affection which are necessary for any relationship to bloom,” says Dr. Roma Kumar, Senior Consultant, Clinical Psychologist, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi. Oxytocin secretion increases during intimate or social activities and it has been found that the levels of this hormone are high in new couples. It is also known to keep men faithful to their romantic partners by activating the reward centres of the brain. Well, apart from the romantic edge that oxytocin lends your relationship, the cuddle hormone (that’s what it is popularly known as) yields a few other benefits you didn’t know about

Enhances your mood: Oxytocin hormone potentially suppresses the activity of the fear centre of your brain and increases the feeling of calmness, contentment, and security. Considered as an antidote to depressive feelings, it inhibits the release of stress hormone, cortisol, in certain situations, revealed a study published in the journal CNS Neuroscience & Therapeutics. “Moreover, oxytocin helps wipe out all the negative toxins, feelings of loneliness, abandonment, and sadness. It reduces your anxiety by stimulating serotonin and dopamine secretion. Low levels of both of these hormones is linked to a feeling of loneliness, self-doubt, and lack of enthusiasm,” says Dr. Kumar

Heals your wounds: A study published in the journal Experimental Cell Research, has found that oxytocin helps in healing a wound by playing a significant role in the growth or re-growth of blood vessels post an injury. Also, it has been noted by the scientists that stress or emotional conflict may delay the cure of wounds. All these psychological issues are linked to lower oxytocin levels. Wounds may heal faster during positive social and psychological condition, another study published in the journal Psychoneuroendocrinology mentioned.

Encourages you to bond socially: A study published in the journal Psychopharmacology has revealed that oxytocin is responsible for creating and maintaining feelings of trust and generosity. However, it does this only when there is no reason to be distrustful. If the case is otherwise, oxytocin acts differently. It can potentially reduce your fear of social betrayal.

Helps overcoming drug addiction: According to a study published in British Journal of Pharmacology, oxytocin can treat addicts and reduce the chance of relapse. It inhibits the tolerance to various addictive drugs including alcohol, opiates, cocaine etc.

Intensifies your sexual experience: It can potentially intensify orgasm create an urge to love and cuddle. Also, if previous studies are to be believed, this hormone creates a greater level of contentment after having sex. It helps women empathize better with their partners during intimate moments. Also, oxytocin has been found to help men with Asperger’s (a disorder that affects their ability to socialize), who have problems in their sexual relationship due to their behavioural issues, a study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine says.

Helps manage autism: Children with autism face issues with interpretation of emotions and facial expressions. Neurons in their brains do not communicate with each other creating problem in getting a wholistic view of a social situation. Now, this is where oxytocin comes in to play. It enhances their attention to social information and helps them adapt to the the world around them. According to scientists, oxytocin should be administered to autistic children along with behavioral therapy, not alone. This will maximize the communication between their brain areas and the flow of information and enhancing their social skill.

Treats anorexia nervosa: It is a psychological condition or eating disorder in which people (especially women) starving themselves to look thin. Social exclusion, and interpersonal problems are linked to this disorder. According to a research published in the journal Psychoneuroendocrinology, intranasal oxytocin supply in the body can make people with anorexia nervosa behave like a healthy person. It helps them focus less on their weight and type of food.

Reduces xenophobia: Fear of the unfamiliar is what is known as xenophobia. According to a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, oxytocin, can help fight the effects of xenophobia. It can create a feeling of selfless concern and kindness for others. In fact, the study revealed that xenophobic people are more likely to offer financial aid to refugees when they had high levels of oxytocin hormone.

Improves digestion: Importance of oxytocin in your gastrointestinal tract is as much as it has in your brain. According to a study published in the journal Drug Target Insights, oxytocin plays a significant role in your digestive process that includes gastric motility (contractions of gastric smooth muscle) and gastric emptyping (time taken by food to empty the stomach and enter the small intestine). In the absence of this hormone, your digestive process will become slow leading to gastric dysmotility (a condition in which the oesophagus and intestinal muscles do not work as they are supposed to). Another study that appeared in the Journal of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition has revealed that low level of oxytocin in children is linked to inflammatory bowel disease.

Protects your heart: Also known as a cardioprotective hormone, oxytocin lowers your blood pressure by dilating your blood vessels, a study published in the Brazilian Journal of Medical and Biological Research has revealed. It also pushes out the free radicles and inflammation in the arteries which can cause cardiovascular diseases.