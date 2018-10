Office romances are good, but if you are dating a co-worker then you have to keep few things in mind. For some office liaisons it can bring a lot of difficulties in their life and for others, it may work. However, love has no boundaries and you cannot possibly control whom you should fall in love with. But if a colleague is keen on dating you or if your heart skips a beat when a particular colleague is around then you should know about a few things before getting into a relationship.

Company policies: Many companies have anti-fraternising policies. So, before you guys decide to date each other, check the rules and regulations of the organization. Of course, it is a matter of your personal choices, but to stay away from any consequences check with your HR about and try to know about the company policy on fraternising.

Distraction and Motivation: We need to keep personal and professional spaces separate, but dating a co-worker can be a tricky business in this matter. In the same office, chances are there that you would be spending a lot of time together. If being together in office motivates you to be more productive then it is good as you may have similar professional goals. But you need to keep in mind that there will also be the risk of distractions. So beware!

Colleagues: Yes, colleagues will say a lot of things about you and your partner and you cannot control what others say. But ask yourself would you be able to handle gossip about your personal relationship? And you have to know a few ways to deal with nosy colleagues.

If things go awry: Dating a co-worker may lead to disappointment and heartbreak. If things go wrong there can be an ugly breakup as well. So, better think about this that how these could affect your career prospects.