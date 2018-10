While marriages may seem like a fairytale, they aren’t really so. The first couple of years are the most challenging whether it is an arranged marriage or a love marriage. If you are expecting everything to be hunky dory and your partner to be just like you, sorry to burst the bubble. Don’t keep a lot of expectations and you won’t be disappointed. Also, don’t make the following mistakes that most newlyweds end up with:

Compromising: While this may seem like a weird advice, but compromising or adjusting to things that you totally dislike is one big mistake. You might like the whole romantic feeling of putting your partner first, but you’re setting wrong expectations there. There may be some minor adjustments but instead of doing according to either of your wish, find a middle ground and stick there.

No me-time: So what if you are married. Your spouse may still need their “me” time. They might just want to sit quietly, take a long bath, watch TV without anyone around or anything else. Don’t treat it as a big thing. You don’t need to be joined at the hip as newlyweds. Not being gender biased, but Indian men find it tough when their spouses want some time alone. Respect her space as much as you would like her to respect yours.

Taking each other for granted: So what if you went on a 10-day honeymoon and your wife wants to go out for a coffee date with you over the weekend? Or just because you’ve dated long enough before you got married doesn’t mean you don’t nurture your relationship anymore. In fact, re-ignite the same passion you had when you started dating as newlyweds. Develop habits to show each other that no matter how busy life is, you care.

Messages and calls: Just because you are married doesn’t mean you stop the routine communication. Message each other during the day or make a call at lunch hour. Text each other if you are getting late from work or leaving early. Remember, communication is the key to a happy relationship. Don’t make the mistake of avoiding it. Here’s how you can keep the romance alive after marriage.

Count the positives: it’s obvious to find more faults in your partner when you start living together after marriage. Often, the negative points are all that you remember because you are judging whether your partner makes a good husband or wife. But do you remember how you appreciated their small gestures when you started dating? They might still be doing those little things. So if he makes tea for you in the morning but doesn’t lay the dinner table at night, don’t make a big fuss about it.

There’s no equal: This is another mistake most newlyweds make. There cannot be a 50-50 division in household chores or responsibilities. You must rather distribute these based on your skills. Give him tasks he’s quick with and takes care of tasks that you are very particular about.

Assumptions: Once we get married, we start analyzing everything our partners do. We think too deeply about all their words and actions and then assume. This is the cause of most clashes among couples. Don’t become a mind reader or expect your partner to be one. Stop assuming and be upfront. Ask questions, get clarifications and stay in love.

The in-laws: You both don’t like in-laws for whatever reasons. Respect that but don’t avoid them. Your partner loves their parents and you need to get along with them. Avoiding them or cribbing each time will create unnecessary arguments and fights