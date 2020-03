According to a new study, the average time couples spend together in the house is nearly seven and a half hours. © Shutterstock.

How many hours you and your partner spend together in day? We can guess the answer. A recent study has revealed that couples who live together, on an average, spend only four hours in the same room per day. The average time spend together in the house is nearly seven and a half hours.

Different bedtime and work hours and conflicting interests are the main reasons that keep most couples apart despite living together. The study also cited some common topics of disagreement between the couples when they stay together in the same room for a long time. These include control over room temperature, brightness of the lights and who would sit on which side of the sofa.

To ensure that your relationship stays healthy and strong, you need to spend more quality time with your partner. Here are tips to reignite your romance and strengthen your relationship:

Recognize the signs

First you need the identify the signs that you’re spending less quality time together. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, your relationship needs a boost.

You’re spending more time on your phones.

You like spending time with your friends over your spouse.

You are arguing more often

You two no longer go on dinner dates

Try new things together

Try new activities together like dancing, hitting a gym, learning how to play an instrument or trekking. This is the best way to spend quality time together. Such activities will encourage couples to rely on one another for emotional and physical support, which will help strengthen the relationship. Sharing hobbies can also promote marital friendship.

Remove technological distractions

Make sure your phone does not come in between you and your partner. You can listen to your favourite music or watch videos when you’re alone, don’t do it when your partner is around. Give your partner your full attention when you are in the same room.

Cook meals together

Cooking meals together is one of the best ways to spend quality time together with your partner, especially if you both have busy schedules. You can spice things up by popping open a wine bottle or playing some romantic music on while you two get busy in the kitchen.