We have spoken enough about how both partners can help each other to ignite the lost romance after baby and gradually start having sex. We spoke about the sex positions that will help, little nothings that revive romance and also ways (like sex against the wall) to make postpartum sex less painful. But first things first, one cannot get there unless the woman is ready to tread that path again. The challenge to get started with sex after pregnancy lies more with the woman than the man. It is not just her body, but her mind, her hormones – in fact, everything related to her physiology and psychology that makes her averse to sex.

This is why the postpartum phase seems to be a threat to the marriage – where the man wants to get closer and have sex but the woman retracts. Some common reasons for this are – demands of the baby, like attending to the little one 24/7, baby blues or breastfeeding. One reason why mothers don’t avoid sex during the breastfeeding is that the hormone prolactin secreted during this phase suppresses one’s desire for sex and intimacy. It also delays the onset of ovulation and levels of estrogen in the body remains low. All of this works perfectly well for the baby bur wrecks romance between the couple. This is not to say that the new mother doesn’t find her partner attractive or isn’t in love with the father. This is just a phase. However, some women might also feel a desire for sex and intimacy during this time. But majority resents it.

Now, to get things back to normal here is how a woman can help herself – by masturbating. Yes, it does a lot of difference when women start to masturbate postpartum. Of the many things that it does, it makes her comfortable in her own body. Most women find it difficult to love themselves back with all those stretch marks and loose skin hanging in the abdomen area. All this makes her deny her simple pleasures of life and couplehood. So masturbating in a way helps the woman to get closer to self. It allows her to explore herself and get back the confidence that changes in the body have done nothing to suppress her carnal desires. Since vaginal dryness is also common during the breastfeeding phase, masturbating can help her generate some wetness down there and set the mood for sex.

But we aren’t advising you to get into action already. In fact, after the four to six weeks of rest and recuperation after delivery give yourself time to get into the mood. When you are ready to start exploring yourself again – touch and tease yourself. Try clitoral stimulation and feel the high. It is okay to climax all on your own. In fact, there are no expectations attached when you are doing it solo. When you are confident enough that your body is yearning for his touch plan a date night to spice things up. Preferably ask your mother or a secondary caregiver to take care of your kid. But before action, especially if it is the first time after baby, masturbate well for better intimacy, penetration and best sexual experience.

