Relationships can impact us in very different ways, depending on the relationship. Some relationships can uplift our spirits, give comfort during stress, fill our day with fun and playfulness, or instil a profound sense of purpose in our life. But there are also some relationships, which can pull us downward, drain our energy, take a toll on your mental health and erode our happiness. The symptoms of dealing with such relationships may not be obvious, as they can come out in the form of some obsessive behaviour, such as obsessive hair-picking.

For example, if you are dealing with an emotionally abusive partner, the stress and anger may spill over into other areas of your life. From having trouble concentrating on work to beige watching and losing temper with friends, you are likely to burst out anger in many ways. Here are some signs that can tell your relationship is hurting your mental health.

You’re feeling depressed

Studies have found association between lower-quality relationships and symptoms of depression. Researchers say people in toxic or abusive relationships are more likely to feel depressed. At worst, it can also lead to suicidal thoughts.

You’re not doing well physically

You mental and physical health are connected. Researchers also say relationships have direct influences on cardiovascular, endocrine, immune, neurosensory, and other physiological mechanisms. An unhealthy relationship can cause anxiety or depression, as well headaches, insomnia, or muscle pain.

You’re indulging in unhealthy habits

While trying to distract yourself from thinking about your relationship, you may end up doing many unhealthy habits like obsessive hair-picking, binge-watching, oversleeping, etc.

You’re feeling low about yourself

If you have started feeling low about yourself and less interesting, your partner may be blamed for lowering your self-esteem. When a close person makes you feel inferior, you may start to believe you are.

You feel relieved when he leaves

You eagerly wait for your partner to leave your place, and just the thought of it excites you. This feeling of relief shows that your partner is causing you stress.