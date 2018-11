Heartbreaks are often painful. It can affect your mental and physical well-being. It can snatch away your peace and hamper your productivity and quality of life. And to top it all, if you get the news that your ex-girlfriend is all set to get married then it is obvious that those memories will flash again. Also, at one point in time, you both must have also planned to the knot and dreamt of living a happy and peaceful life together. Though, your dream was crushed. But, now after hearing about your girlfriend’s marriage, you must have felt disheartened. But, life goes on and you will have to move on. Though, you will feel miserable as you have spent an important part of your life with your ex. But, these smart hacks will help you to overcome your heartbreak and lead a positive life.

You should avoid stalking them on social media

You must have got to know about your ex-girlfriend’s marriage from social media. But, you should be patient and hold on and shouldn’t react negatively. Don’t write any negative comments or keep on stalking your ex. You should take some steps to move on. As doing this can affect your health. So, just block her and try to cope up with the news.

You should vent it out

Don’t worry, it is obvious that this news will bother you. It will be painful and distressing. Your girlfriend and you must have shared a lot of emotions. But, the time has arrived now that you should get rid of them. After getting upset with the news, make sure you don’t dwell on it. You should accept it in the right spirit and focus on enhancing your life. Be positive and try to handle the situation instead of giving up on it. You can talk to your friends and open up to them.

You can congratulate her if you are on talking terms

Yes, you can do so but make sure you don’t get back to how you both broke up and so on. Just keep it simple and to the point. Don’t try to intrude her privacy. Be formal and wish her happiness and luck!

You should try to distract yourself

It is normal to get insecure after hearing about your ex-girlfriends marriage. After all, you loved her from the bottom of your heart. To take away your mind from this, you can try and travel, take up things which you like, listen to music and so on.