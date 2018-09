So his friends do not like you and you feel this could come in the way of your relationship? This is a very normal scenario, when in a relationship. He is bound to have friends, people he met before you or his school friends. They too have a space in his life but you are failing to realise that and he is upset about it and your relationship is facing the brunt.

It is high time you take this seriously and mend your ways before it is too late. So what is it that you have to do to keep things hunky dory?

Here are a few things you can start doing already.

Hurry, worry, spoils the curry!

It sure does, give it time and do not hurry or get unnecessarily desperate, that could spoil things forever. It could very well be the case that they do not like interventions of others in their private space, hence give it time. Let them understand you better and then maybe they accept you. This is any day a better and a more longlasting solution to curing things.

Let’s amp the fun quotient!

It is important his friends get to know you well and hence be a little pushy in trying to interact with them. Speak on topics that interest them, be a patient listener if someone likes to be heard. Be like water, fit in any glass! Try to play fun games with them when everyone is around. Games like truth and dare always help break the ice.

Swallow the bitter pill at times!

All their jokes will not be to your liking, there could be absurd or personal jokes which could get you off colour, just take it in as if nothing happened. At times, it works wonders as they start taking you as a part of them. Do not get cheesed off with petty issues that can be overlooked at times, like he/she may have kept the toothbrush on the fridge, where it is not supposed to be, its okay, move on.

Get the monkey off the back!

They may have said something that has been offending you for a long time, but you have not spoken about it with him. On the other hand, there is a cold thing that has developed with you and his friend, it is time you play the ball in his court. He loves you right, he should understand. But does not let the pressure cooker inside of you swell so much that somebody all hell breaks loose, that will not be a welcome scenario for anyone.