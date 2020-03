Some say, ‘distance makes the heart grow fonder’ while others think, ‘out of sight is out of mind’. If you’re in a long-distance relationship, you may have experienced both the positive and negative sides of it.

Maintaining a long-distance relationship is not an easy one — the extra miles makes many things unachievable. Spending time with your loved is one thing that makes your relationship stronger. However, when you two are a distance apart, this activity can be restricted. Not being able to see your partner can make you sad and lonely at times. Moreover, your family may not approve of this type of relationship. If you are in a serious, committed relationship, but geographically separated from one another, it may be tough to keep your love alive and strong. Here are tips to make your long-distance relationship work –

Excessive communication is not good

Communicate every day but you two don’t really need to stay connected 12 hours a day. You may think talking to him more may compensate for the distance and help keep the relationship going. But this is not true. In fact, excessive communication can make things worse. Being overly possessive may soon make you get tired of loving.

See it as a test of your love

Consider this long distance as a test of your love for each other. See it as a learning phase, instead of thinking that it is pulling you two apart. With this experience of living apart and still loving each other, your bond will become even stronger.

Be open with each other about anything

Setting some ground rules during this long-distance relationship may help prevent hurting each other. Whatever one does, it’s better to be open with each other so that the other party doesn’t take it by surprise.

Don’t forget “good morning” and “good night” wishes

This small gesture makes the other person feel loved and attended to. Don’t just limit yourself to the “good morning” and “good night” wishes. Make sure to update your partner on your life and its happenings. You can also make your communication more interesting by sending each other pictures, audio clips and short videos from time to time.

Talk dirty with each other

Sex is not just a biological need; it is an emotional one as well. When you’re in a long-distance relationship, one thing that sucks the most is not being able to have physical connection: holding hands, cuddling on the couch, kissing and, of course, having sex. Sexting is a great activity to maintain intimacy while you are physically apart, say experts.