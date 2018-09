It is possible to be friends with your EX without making it awkward. © Shutterstock

Breakup is a testing time in everyone’s life. After getting mentally and physically intimated with someone it becomes really impossible to live without him. So if you’re also sobbing because you’ve lost your love, your best buddy, then don’t abandon hope. You can still preserve your friendship with your ex. Ending things as friends instead of mortal enemies makes the transition a whole lot easier. By following the few simple ways you can be best buddy with your EX. Here Dr Rajesh Goyal, Consultant Psychiatrist, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital gives few tips:

Forgive each other…that’s what best friends do

If you love someone enough, just because you didn’t work out as a couple, it doesn’t mean you won’t work out as friends. It’s up to you to identify the reasons you were with this person in the first place and determine whether or not they will transition into a new phase of your relationship. Trust me; friendship has the potential to be lot more fulfilling than the previous condition. Even if there was his mistake in break up, forgive him for peace of your own heart and mind because friends forgive each other without any condition.

Do not follow him

Usually after the breakup, seeing ex partner moving on with other one is very painful. In such situation stop following his social media accounts, email accounts etc. Make yourself believe that he is single now. If he can interact with other girls by his own choice then why can’t you. Let him move on and you can also look for or wait for the best partner to come. While waiting for the right one keep yourself engaged. When you reach at a level where there is no expectation, then you can start interacting with him normally as a friend. After being friends you can share your happy moments and problems with each other and suggest best solution as you have been very close.

Return the old stuff

It’s necessary to return the stuff you gifted each other while you were in love relationship, as seeing that stuff can bring a flood of emotion. Thus If you guys want complete closure just return the whole stuff. Just after exchanging the old stuff make a plan to enjoy with friends as you’re going to need a light and hilarious environment to distract you from the sad moment. Because distraction and no expectation is must to be friend with ex partner.

No space for physical intimacy in friendship

After coming out of emotionally draining situation, when you become friends even then if you feel sexually attracted to your ex then your friendship can’t work out. Likelihood of forging a legitimate friendship amidst such weird situation can be wrecking. Therefore, be very careful whenever you meet. There should not be any type of physical intimacy in friendship.

The greatest emotional hurdle to get over

Seeing the ex partner with other is the greatest emotional hurdle to get over. There will come a point where he gets seriously involved with another woman. It’s on you to make her feel welcome. Never mention how you used to be with him. Support him as he moves forward. Be nice to his new girl friend. Help her out to carry on relationship as best friend does.