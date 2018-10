It’s normal for couples to argue and fight. If you don’t, that might not be very healthy for your relationship. However, as mature adults, you also need to ensure that these arguments don’t take an ugly turn and spoil your relationship. Here are a few ways to avoid all your arguments from turning into serious fights:

Calm down!

Have you thought of suitable answers you could give during the argument when you sit quietly and ponder over it? The reason you couldn’t do it then was because you got carried away in the heat of the moment too. So pause, and calm down. No matter how hard it is, don’t let your partner’s words influence your thinking.

Take a step back!

It not being a coward or running away from the argument, but you’re just trying to avoid it from getting out of hand.

Distract yourself!

Distract yourself with something else so that the negative thoughts don’t anger or upset you. That doesn’t mean you switch on the TV or play loud music when your partner is angry or arguing but just distract your mind so that it can move to some rational thinking. If you are angry at your spouse all the time? You could be hungry. Try munching on something to distract yourself.

Do not raise your voice!

Avoid raising your voice at all costs. Present your point or share your perspective but in a calmer way. Throw sarcasm out of the window but you can bring in some sense of humour that doesn’t sound too distasteful.

Do not bring the past!

If at all both of you need to argue, stick to the point. Don’t associate it with something that happened 2 months or a decade back. That’s when things get out of control. Remind yourself and your partner to sort the issue that started the argument.

Stop taunting!

If you have shut the argument for the moment, don’t resort to taunts or expressing your anger in other ways.