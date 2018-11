One sided love is something where one person gives his or her 100 per cent and the other person doesn’t even care about the relationship. When you are in a relationship, the involvement of both the partners is very important. The time you will notice that the guy simply resists progress even if you are in madly, deeply and truly in love that person, be sure that it is one-sided love. However, the person becomes crazy in love that he does not get scared of his image and health. Gradually, this can also lead to mental depression.

It is believed that one-sided love or unrequited love is not really loved. The reason for this is that there is no control over the person’s own self, and he begins to go crazy in the love of such a person, which does not even know about his feelings. Research has found that in some cases one-sided love can be quite fatal.

It has been observed that in unrequited love, the person starts to expect something from the other. This situation can be harmful to both. Let’s learn how :

After falling in love, the person gets more upset than before and his gestures also change.

When the person is ignored is ignored by the other person, it has a profound effect on the mind.

On being one-sided love, the person is ready to listen to anything and also tries to cross his limit several times.

In unrequited love when he or she does not get any response from the other person, he or she tries to hurt himself or herself.

In one side love, one becomes prey to problems like depression, anxiety and stress.

What should you do if you are in one-sided love?

The world is moving very fast. Now the youth do not have time to learn and understand each other. In such a case, there is no wonder if someone is in love and the other person might not respond. Thus, if you want to avoid mental depression, then, first of all, follow these tips-