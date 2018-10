Introducing your partner to your friends is very important if you have been dating him or her a while. You need to get your partner to meet your gang, people with whom you are extremely close to. You must reach a point where you all can hang out without any awkwardness, it is only possible if things go well after the first meeting. Read on to find out how you can help your partner to know your friends better.

Ease your partner into the group

It is essential that your partner gradually becomes comfortable as he is the latest entrant. Tell him more about more about your friends’ traits and it will definitely help. Your partner could easily mingle with your group if he or she gets to know about their habits, likes or dislikes.

Encourage your partner to show up

Your partner needs to take your friends as friends if you want him or her to become a part of the group. Even your friends need to go beyond thinking of your partner as a partner. Encourage your partner to meet your group everytime you meet them, even if for a movie or a coffee.

Don’t force conversations

You partner will talk to your partner at his own pace, it goes without saying. Make sure that the group doesn’t get into too many secrets when your partner’s around since he will be lost. However, you need to include him in all the conversation but that doesn’t mean you will force him to talk.

Plan events that include everyone

Include everyone in movies, games are fun, and perhaps even karaoke nights at a pub. You could even plan a day trek or picnic if time permits. Let them all bond with him in different ways, without your interference or insistence. The idea is to have fun.

Don’t expect the same camaraderie instantly

It doesn’t happen overnight, a friendship needs to be built. Also, just because you are close friends with a bunch of people, your partner doesn’t automatically take that spot as well. Help him, but then leave it to him. It will take time, but when it does happen, it will be natural.