“Anger is the enemy of non-violence and pride is a monster that swallows it up.”– Mahatma Gandhi. Anger can be dangerous to any relationship. An angry partner’s negative attitude may make you feel frustrated, drain all your energy. However, your relationship may change dramatically if you are able to deal skillfully with an angry partner. Here we have mentioned a few ways to deal an angry partner.

Neutralize emotionally and de-escalate

Your partner may become more uncooperative and defensive when you try to control them. It is not worthy to get angry in response to a partner’s anger. It is always better to keep quiet at that particular moment and they will eventually calm down. Their anger may subside quickly if you remain calmer. And you de-escalate the situation in this way.

Be respectful and assertive

To express your wants directly and respectfully acting assertively is the process of taking a position. You are confident, honest, and open when you act and speak in an assertively respectful manner. You empower your partner to take their share of responsibility by being assertive at the same time.

Practise patience

It can serve as the antidote to anger within yourself as well as your partner. It requires being wise at the moment anger arises. It is about waiting, not doing or speaking anything that may be reactive or automatic. Patience is the foundation of cooperation and positive energy among people.

Think long-term and pick your battles

Do not waste your time and energy on the ones who can’t win. Every individual has different preferences, beliefs, opinions, and expectations. You can find various topics about which to argue with your partner if you want to. But remember, it’s neither sensible nor practical to fight over every difference you have. You may win the battle, but ultimately you will ruin your relationship. Thus, at the end letting go is what matters!