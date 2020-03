All relationships go through ups and downs. It’s how you manage these ups and downs that determines the strength of the relationship. But when a relationship ends, it can turn your whole world upside down. A breakup is one of the most stressful and emotional experiences in life.

Regardless of how long your relationship lasted, a breakup can leave you feeling heartbroken, lost and even physically ill.

Are you also dealing with a breakup? We are here to help you. We bring to you seven practical ways to deal with the stress of breaking up. These tips will not only help you stay positive, but they’ll distract you from the emotional pain.

Write down your feelings or talk it out

You may be feeling angry, sad, lonely at this time. A breakup can also lead to feelings of rejection and uncertainty about the future. Whatever it is, don’t suppress your emotions, it will prevent you from moving past them. Instead confront them head-on. Write down your emotions or cry out loud to let out those feelings. Talking to a therapist may also help you move on.

Focus on eating a balanced diet

Many go on a breakup diet to look their best, which they think is a great way to get revenge on a former partner. But experts say this would encourage you to develop an unhealthy eating habit. Instead of restricting calories, you should focus on eating more fruits, greens and stress-busting superfoods. This will help boost your mood and energy as well as counteract the physiological stress of the breakup.

Get out and get moving

One of the best ways to get over a breakup is getting your endorphins pumping through cardio exercise. Staying active can reduce your stress levels, boosts cognitive functioning and lift up your mood. In addition, it could provide a healthy distraction from your worries. However, don’t over exercise, it can become a compulsive behaviour.

Do things that make you feel good

It may be hard to get you excited after a breakup. But if you want to come out of the unpleasant situation, force yourself to do things that you used to like doing pre-split. Do something that make you feel good, either going to the movies or hanging out with friends. The support of your friends will make you forget the pain, and ease feelings of loneliness and isolation.