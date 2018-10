The whole point of you being in a relationship is because there is love and of course unconditional love. He makes you feel pampered and you can share what you feel with him. He is there by your side during your highs and lows. But are you agreeing to everything he says if even you are not on the same page? If that is the case you need to take cognizance of the situation and not let it blow itself out of proportion.

Here are signs that will help you realise if that is the case with you.

Damn, you need time!

Have you felt pushed to doing things for him you usually will not? So when he asks you to do that you instantly agree to, knowing very well that you need time to do it. Let us assume somehow you do it in the nick of time, but for how long? It is time you walk up to him and ask him for time. Come on, he loves you he can surely give you this bit.

At times, I am happy when all by myself!

You are in a relationship but now you have reached a stage where you feel you just want to be alone and feel good when alone. You know he is there, but being with him or by his side is not what you desire. This is when you need to address the elephant in the room. Go, speak with him, disclose your feelings. Surely, he should understand and a middle ground can be reached.

Not happy when his name flashes on your phone!

What else to speak to him about. Oh no, he is calling, but how do I avoid the call? Should I not receive it. but again that is going to create a problem. So, what do I do? You are not exactly bored of giving him minute-to-minute updates but it seems the fizz is missing. Quite normal, you need to find a solution with him, not just a temporary fix. Again, speak it out!

Confused, what should I say, how will he react!

The nervousness you experience is because you know you don’t have the answer he wants to listen to, and you are hesitant to tell him what the actual answer is. It’s not a healthy habit, you are not responsible for getting him the answers he wants. He needs to grow up and accept reality.