Learning about your partner’s struggle with depression can help you communicate with him better © Shutterstock

Depression is becoming more prevalent today. The World Health Organization (WHO) predicts that by 2020, depression will be the second-leading cause of disability in the world, after cardiovascular disease. So, if you’re in the dating world, the chances are high that you’re dating someone with depression.

Depression is not just debilitating; it can lead to suicidal thoughts. Mental health experts say an estimated one out of five people with depression will attempt suicide at some point. People who are depressed are also at greater risk of having other chronic medical conditions, including cardiovascular disease, back problems, arthritis, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

However, the symptoms of depression may vary from person to person. It is important to identify where your partner is struggling to protect your relationship.

How to maintain a healthy relationship with a depressed partner

All relationships face obstacles but dating someone with depression can even be more challenging. Here are some tips to help your partner deal with depression and improve your relationship.

First educate yourself about the condition

Your partner’s emotions may work differently than yours. So, it’s important to educate yourself about the condition and the challenges that may come along with it. Learning about your partner’s struggle with depression can help you communicate with him better, which in turn will help improve your relationship.

Be careful when you argue with him/her

Rejection sensitivity is a key component of depression. You may feel normal to put your points out, but even a small argument can seem catastrophic to someone with depression. They may give up easily, believing your issues are unfixable. So, be careful with your words – your communication skills can help here.

He might want to push you away, but its ok

However, bouts of depression can cause your partner to isolate himself from you. He may not want to see you or talk to you. This can last a couple hours, to a few weeks. You may feel hard not to take it personally, but this behaviour doesn’t mean he loves you any less.

Understand that it is not because of you. In fact, fear of losing you may also make him stay away from you.