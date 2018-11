It is absolutely OKAY to like anyone and anywhere. But, that doesn’t mean acting on it. So, just know what you should do if you have a crush on your colleague.

You should make sure that your feelings are overpowering you: This is the most common mistake which many people commit. You may end up thinking from your heart sometimes. If this happens then you should let your mind take charge of what you feel and see to it that you distract your heart. You should try and calm yourself down and see to it that your feelings don’t take control over you.

You should avoid on reacting how you feel: There is nothing wrong with having a crush on your colleague. But, you should see that you don't act on it. It is absolutely fine to talk and compliment the person but doesn't act out about how you feel about him/her.

You should not feel bad about having a crush on your co-worker: Feeling guilty is a strict no no. You shouldn't be sorry about that. It can make you feel awkward but you shouldn't feel that you have done something wrong.

You shouldn't disclose it to many people: You should see to it that you open up about your feelings only to the people who are close to you. Don't involve too many people in it. There are chances of your relationship getting affected with the person you have a crush on.

You should see to it that you don’t go overboard. Moreover, it is FINE to be excited and happy about it. Because, you might be excited to come to work and you will try to focus more on your work, become confident and will be looking forward to coming to work every day. Hence, you should make sure that you are productive at work.