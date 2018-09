We all like to get attention from the opposite gender, but there will come a time when your admirer may interfere with your own love life, especially when you are trying to get some other guy’s attention or you are dating someone else. And then your confused state of mind may make you feel like a loser. Thus, if you feel that you don’t feel the same way for the other person, it is better for you to not to lead on him. Thus, here are the few things you should keep in mind.

Do not flirt with him

Yes, rule number one do not flirt with him. Even it is an innocent text message, before sending it to him to check a hundred times because he might take it as a positive sign. You have to make sure every time that you approach him as just another person. Text or call him when it is required, but not all the time. Make sure that you don’t go overboard doing something special only for him even if he is a good friend. On the other hand, also avoid accepting any special gifts from him.

Be careful of your body language

Be aware of every move. Do not pat on his back even if it is a friendly pat and does not hold his arm or tap his legs for no apparent reason. These physical gestures can make him feel that you are also interested in him. And move your hand away if he tries to touch your hand for any reason.

Avoid meeting alone

There are high chances that he will make plans to meet you every time. But you should avoid meeting him alone. Convert these meetings into group plans, or take a friend along with you every time. Do not give him any mixed signals and try to make him understand that you are not going to agree to go out with him alone.

Speak with him frankly

If you get any signals from him, and you think he has started liking you badly, perhaps it is better to speak with him and convey him your opinion. Tell him frankly that you do not feel the same about him. For some time do not meet him.