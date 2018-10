Some girls are like mercury. The get angry in no time but also cool down quickly. Speaking from personal experience, it’s the small things that upset short tempered people while they are calmer and understanding in bigger things that demand to get angry. If your girl’s lid blows off at the slightest of mishaps, you need to be a tad bit cautious. It’s easy to handle her if you follow these tips:

Don’t lose your cool! At least try not to lose your cool each time. It’s natural for you to get angry when it becomes too unreasonable, but at all other times, just be quiet or listen to her patiently and with interest. She’ll cool down post venting. When she is not angry, ask her if she’d like to be left alone when she loses her mind over something or she needs you around. Some girls just prefer being quiet when angry and might get more irritated if you probe. Others want you to listen to them. It’s best to be clear. Don’t misunderstand her. You must avoid overthinking in such situations. She might have made a derogatory statement or two in the bout of anger but she may not mean it. If it disturbs you a lot, ask her about it later when she has cooled down. Don’t make faces or show expressions indicating your disinterest. Nothing will irritate her more than this behaviour. She might be frustrated with a colleague and discussing that but your expression will make her point the gun at you. So play safe. Hug her and wait till she calms down. Don’t strangle or squeeze too tightly. She doesn’t want to feel trapped but she needs some support. Don’t do things she doesn’t like when she has temper issues. Put your shoes in the right place, don’t switch on the TV or don’t tell her you’ll call her later. Step back once in a while and apologize if need be so that she calms down. Short tempered girls aren’t unreasonable. Explain her the issue later and she might apologize for her behaviour, sometimes even without any explanations.