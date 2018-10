If your crush notice all little details about your schedule, your life and your personality then be sure that they are noticing more than they probably should. © Shutterstock

We start to grow feelings for someone, crush on someone. But at times it can happen that the other person doesn’t say anything. So, all you need to do is to watch out for them whether they are reciprocating to your feelings or not. Here in this article, we have listed out some basic signs to watch out for.

Eye contact: Check whether your crush looks into your eyes or not. Speaks to you, jokes or laughs with you, be sure that in all probability their feelings are more than friendly. Notice very carefully before you take a call on the intent or feeling behind them how often and how intensely they hold your gaze.

Paying attention to details: If your crush notice all little details about your schedule, your life and your personality then be sure that they are noticing more than they probably should. Even the chances are they like you more than you think. It could be as simple as a childhood memory or favourite songs.

Shares secrets with you: Even if you are not best friends but if your crush comfortably shares secrets with you, then it could be a sign that he likes you. This behaviour could mean that he wants to open up about his life with you because he wants to get your trust and acceptance.

Asks for your contact details: If the person likes you then he would eventually ask for your mobile number and asks permission to add you on Facebook or Instagram. He would finally gather enough guts to finally do it.

Touching and getting in close proximity: They find ways to get close to you and touch you. Notice very carefully if they hug you often or whether they use every chance to sit close to you. Also, watch out whether they are constantly making themselves available to catch up with you.

Paying compliments: Yes, if he singles out your talents, compliments your looks or says you smell nice, just be sure that he is interested in you as more than a friend.