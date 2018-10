Clearing off any data or messages that can cause a havoc in life is the easiest resort. © Shutterstock

Did you know, just one message or chat can be a cause of break-ups or increasing distrust between couples? From suspicious partners to conservative spouses, people want privacy and hence clearing off any data or messages that can cause a havoc in life is the easiest resort. Some resort to apps like SnapChat that auto deletes a message while others manually clear them. Wondering why? Find out:

To maintain peace: If you are the insecure or possessive kinds, there are high chances that your partner deletes their messages and chat history.

For basic privacy: Speaking of your partner checking the phone, which is totally not acceptable, privacy is one more legit reason why people delete their text messages and browser history. Whether or not they have flirted with someone else, your partner is entitled to basic privacy and space. They could be planning a surprise for you or might be helping a friend in tough times which you don’t need to know about.

Family matters: Every family has a story or a past. While you deserve to know everything about your partner, they might not be comfortable sharing a few things with you. You can ask him or her politely but you cannot force your partner to reveal everything about their family.

Conceal their cheating: The most common reason or the first suspicion that arises when people delete chat history is obviously cheating. So if your partner is two-timing you or has a casual fling going on, they are obviously going to clear their chats, messages and calls.

Hide healthy flirting: The debate about whether flirting can be healthy will always continue. However, a lot of people enjoy the attention of an old friend or colleague hitting on them or like to get a little flirty with a new colleague or intern. So to avoid trouble, people delete their messages and chats.