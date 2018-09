Dating someone is always fun. But first dates often lead to a nervous moment. When you go for a first date you notice the other person’s qualities, then create an impression. Then you decide whether there would be a second one or not. But this is the time when you ideally need to be careful about few things, putting nervousness and excitement aside. On the first date, no personal questions should not be asked and it is applicable for both the people. These are the few questions mentioned-below which can create an awkward moment.

Why are you still single?

This question is very offensive, even if you try to mask it with a follow-up question it will still be offensive. Everyone has their own reasons for staying sing single or independently. You should always remember that the same question is also applicable to you.

Which dating apps do you use?

The first date is not the appropriate time to discuss the pros and cons of dating apps. Like which dating apps work and which ones don’t. Or which dating apps have a good chance of positive responses. Find a better topic to discuss rather than trying to figure out how many dates the other person goes on every month.

How many relationships have you had?

Please put the past behind, you went on a new date try to enjoy the moment. Avoid asking this kind of questions. On the first date focus on likes and dislikes. You can get all the other information later on.

Do you want kids?

Hold on, it is just the first date. Talking about his likes and dislikes is fine but discussing kids can be hilarious and offensive. Directly asking this question on the first date can lead to undue pressure and complications. This question has all the potential to create a bad impression.

How much salary do you get?

This is the most inappropriate questions one could ask. Especially if you go for a first date. Just wait to get the right information at the right time, do not rush.