We all know that relationships take a lot of things to build it strong. However, there are a few things which can break it and make it weak. But the funny part is most of the times we do not realize when we should move out from the relationship. There are a few telltale signs that will make you realize that it is finally time to move out of the relationship.

Taken for granted!

Yes, you read that right. If you are the only one who is giving then you have been taken too much for granted. So, you should realize it is high time that you should move out of the relationship without even giving a second thought.

No respect at all!

With the course of time, things do change. But, more than anything else respect is one thing that a human being needs more. And a person cannot compromise with one’s self-respect. If you are not getting the same respect from your partner then it is high time that you should move out of the relationship.

Uncountable chances!

There is a limit to everything. If everytime your partner makes a mistake and asks for the forgiveness and you give him uncountable chances to rectify themselves. Then the sorries will make no more sense. This is a true indication of the time when you should move out of the relationship.

No spark anymore!

There’s no point stretching a relationship. Everything becomes weird when you drag it. Thus, dragging a relationship does not make any sense. It will be best for both the partners if they both confess to each other that it has become very boring. And they both are unable to manage the relationship.

Never ending fights!

If fights become your daily routine then it is better to move out of the relationship. Regular fights clearly mean that you both can never come to a conclusion and you can never agree with each other. Thus, it means that you both are not compatible with each other.