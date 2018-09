People generally get panic attacks due to everyday apprehensions and anxieties. But when you meet a guy for the first time, you tend to get panic attacks. As you get confused about what to say and how you would get his attention. And when you finally meet the person, you get panic attacks. The panic attack shows various physical symptoms such as breathlessness, a crippling fear and an elevated heart rate. But do not panic. Here are some fabulous ways to fight those terrible attacks.

Know the triggers

As we have mentioned above that a person gets a panic attack due to stressful situations, major life changes and a genetic predisposition. They can also occur due to fearful anticipation. So, if you realize that you will get a panic attack on your first date then hold mock sessions with your close friends.

Note the frequency

Note whether you are getting panic attacks on every dates or not. If the frequency is the same then it will begin to affect your love life and your overall well-being. The fear of panic attacks will force you to avoid dating.

Common therapies

According to the experts, cognitive behavioural therapy helps. It can help you identify the possible triggers. It can also help in breaking a fearful situation into small possible steps. Even a therapist can help you to find out what you are actually fearing when you are going for a date.

Seek help

If you get a panic attack when you are in a public place, do not hesitate to let your date know about it. Let him know what you are going through, seek his help to overcome the attacks.