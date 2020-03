Relationships are hard to build and it takes years to reach that intimacy and understand. So, when you get to know that it is falling apart, it is harder to accept the fact. And if you are often asking yourself about breaking up with your partner because things do not seem to be working out. Then maybe it is a sign of some serious problem or problems in your relationship and that you need take seriously. Take a look at such signals that indicate that your relationship might be over but you are not ready to accept it.

You can’t find common grounds

You want one thing and your partner wants another. And no matter how many times you’ve discussed it, if nobody is agreeing on a common ground then it might be a sign to take this problem seriously and step back. However, if you want to give your relationship some time in the hope that things might get better from your partner’s side then go ahead. However, don’t forget to honour yourself in the meanwhile.

Not attracted towards your partner

Not having sex everyday or feeling tired is not a problem. But if you don’t find the other person in your relationship attractive then it might be a big problem. Ask yourself whether you’re willing to be in a relationship without any physical intimacy. If you are not feeling the desire to have sex with the person then may be it is time to change your relationship to just friendship.

Lack of trust

The foundation of every solid, lasting relationship is built on trust. Without it, the relationship is going to eventually fall apart. If you’re the one with the trust issues and your partner hasn’t done anything wrong then you need to work on yourself, see a marriage counsellor or talk to your partner. But if your partner has broken your trust and you’ve tried enough to work things out then it is time to walk away.