It’s not about the number of times you are having sex. But if you are not enjoying sex like you used to, or you don’t feel like having sex as often as you used to, you are probably suffering from a low sex drive. You may consult a doctor to know exactly why you are losing your sexual desire. Meanwhile, here are some common reasons for low libido you may want to know.

Tiredness

If you are often too tired at the end of the day, you may not want to have sex with their partner. Lack of sleep can also have a negative effect on your sex drive – according to studies.

Stress

Too much pressure at work may make your cortisol levels go up. High cortisol may suppress testosterone and other hormone productions and kill your mood.

Depression

Depression or any other mental illness can also take a toll on your desire to have sex. And if you are taking anti-depressants, that can also be a reason for your low sex drive.

Thyroid problem

According to studies, thyroid disease or abnormal thyroid levels can affect your sex drive. Hypothyroidism disrupts metabolism, which in turn slows down your sexual hormone production.

Lack of exercise

Inactive lifestyle, extra weight, mental stress can all affect hormone production, especially the sex hormones testosterone and estrogen. Testosterone is essential for maintaining the sexual desire.

Unhealthy diet

Researchers say a balanced diet can increase your sex drive. Eating fried and salty foods can make you bloated and kill your sex drive.

Low self-esteem

If you’re not feeling good about yourself or thinking negative thoughts about yourself and your body, you may not to want to have sex with someone else. Low self-esteem, low self-worth, or lacking in self-love can kill your desire to have sex.

Dehydration

Lack of fluid in your body could be destroying your urge to get in action. Dehydration may cause headaches, and you will not want to have sex with a throbbing head. Additionally, dehydration can cause vaginal dryness which can have sex uncomfortable.