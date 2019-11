Obese men under 30 were far more likely to have had a sexually transmitted infection. Obese women were also five times more likely to have met their partner on the Internet. © Shutterstock

According to the World Health Organisation, obesity represents a rapidly growing threat to the health of populations in an increasing number of countries. This is indeed a cause of concern. Obesity can lead to coronary heart disease, hypertension, stroke, certain types of cancer and non-insulin-dependent diabetes. Other health risks include gallbladder disease, dyslipidaemia, osteoarthritis and gout, and pulmonary diseases, including sleep apnoea.

Obese women less likely to use oral contraceptives: Study

Now a study says that it an also affect your sexual health. A study at the Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Medicale in Paris says that the ‘rate of unplanned pregnancies is four times higher among single obese women than normal weight women’. This is despite them being less likely to have been sexually active in the past year. Researchers also say that obese women are less likely to seek contraceptive advice or to use oral contraceptives. They noted that obese men have fewer sexual partners in a 12 month period. They are also more likely to suffer from erectile dysfunction and develop sexually transmitted infections than normal weight men.

This is the first major study to investigate the impact of obesity on sexual activity and sexual health outcomes such as sexual satisfaction, unintended pregnancy and abortion. The study was published in the British Medical Journal.

Obese men more likely to suffer from erectile dysfunction: Experts

For the purpose of the study, researchers undertook a survey of sexual behaviours among 12,364 French men and women between the ages of 18 to 69 years. Among the participants 3,651 women and 2,725 men were of normal weight. The other 1,010 women and 1,488 men were overweight. The rest 411 women and 350 men were obese. Researchers saw that obese women were ‘30 per cent less likely to have had a sexual partner in the last 12 months. Obese men were 70 per cent less likely to have had more than one sexual partner in the same period and were two and half times more likely to experience erectile dysfunction’.

However, sexual dysfunction did not have a link with BMI among women. Researchers also noted that obese women under 30 were less likely to seek contraceptive advice or use oral contraceptives. They were also more likely to report an unintended pregnancy. Obese men under 30 were far more likely to have had a sexually transmitted infection. Obese women were also five times more likely to have met their partner on the Internet. They were more likely to have an obese partner, and less likely to view sex as important for personal life balance.

Looking at the results of the survey, researchers concluded that ‘the scale of the problem and the magnitude of the effects (particularly the fourfold increase in risk of unintended pregnancy among obese women) warrants focused attention. In terms of targeting advice and care, a considerable proportion of the population is obese, is easily identified as such, as is at increased risk in terms of poorer sexual health status’.

Lose weight now

Now you have all the more reason to lose weight. It will help you reduce your risk of many health complications. It will also give a boost to your sexual health. Start exercising and leading an active life. Eat well-balanced and nutritional meals to keep obesity at bay. Have more of fruits and vegetables. Get regular check-ups done to rule out any medical reason behind your weight gain. Timely treatment of any such condition will go a long way in ensuring a healthy and fit life.