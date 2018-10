Break up, long hours at the office, frequent travel or even certain medications can wreck your sex life and it can come to a halt. Yes, we are not kidding. Missing that much-needed action between the sheets can take a toll on your health and relationships too. You will fail to realize how sex is an integral part of life until you stop doing it. This, in turn, can affect you physically as well as mentally. Here, we decode who lack of sex can affect you and your mood.

You can become more susceptible to colds: Your exposure to the germs will be cut down due to lack of sex but you will also not be able to get immune-boosting benefits due to not having sex. According to a study, those who had sex for once or twice a week could see a boost in immunoglobulin A (IgA) in comparison with the ones who rarely or never had sex. IgA is known as an infection-fighting protein and it is one of the body’s first lines of defence from viruses associated with the common cold.

You might feel more stressed: According to study which was published in Biological Psychology, the researchers discovered that people who abstained from sex couldn't deal with stressful situations compared to the ones who had sex twice in a week. Your brain releases feel-good chemicals, such as endorphins and oxytocin, during the act, which can help you to feel good and can perk up your mood.

You will find it difficult to get aroused: Yes, you have heard it right! You will be able to boost your libido if you have sex regularly. You will be able to connect with your partner and your bond may also become stronger if you get intimate. Your desire to start back up again may stall due to lack of sex.