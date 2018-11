Sex has a number of health benefits and it is one of the most pleasurable activities because of its stress-relieving effects and aerobic components. But do we actually know what happens to our body if we have sex regularly? Here in this article, we are going to discuss about the harmful effects of having sex daily. Sexual health is actually about recognizing that sex can be an important part of your life, more than unplanned pregnancies and preventing diseases, according to the American Sexual Health Association. However, to spice up your sex life knowing the appropriate frequency of sexual activities with your partner is very important. Too much intimacy can harm both yours and your partner’s health. Though there is no specific answer for the frequency, it totally depends on you and your partner. However, if you are having too much sex then your body might give you certain indications.

Exhaustion

The body releases adrenaline, norepinephrine, and cortisol into the bloodstream which results in an increase in heart rate, blood pressure and glucose metabolism if you are having too much sex. This makes you feel tired when done frequently and becomes an exercise for the body. And if you have too much sex then your exhaustion may lead to fatigue all day.

Inflammation and swelling in women

Vaginal excoriation is a condition which women experience when they have too much sex. It refers to the scrapping of the vulva skin during penetration. This condition further causes difficulty in walking resulting from a swollen vagina or a burning sensation while urinating.

Lower Back Pain

Lower back pain is another indication that you are having too much sex. When there are sudden movements that put too much stress on the lower back it is normal to have lower back pain. But, it could cause chronic lower back pain when these sudden movements become extreme overtime.