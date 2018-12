On one of the toughest task would be surviving a loveless marriage. It can rob your peace and hamper your quality of life. You may not feel physically or emotionally attached to your partner. Also, you will fail to understand that those arguments can cause your marriage to crash. There’s a history of arguing, criticism, and other dysfunctional attitudes as your married life may not become problematic overnight. If your marriage has turned sour then you should identify the factors which are responsible for it. Today, we tell you about the signs you may forget to notice about your loveless marriage.

Both of you fail to communicate on a regular basis

Are both not on the talking terms. Do you tend to argue every time? Have you distant yourself from your partner? Is that constant stress taking a toll on your relationship? Is this making you feel unloved? If this is the case then you should invest some time to strengthen your relationship.

Your relationship is not your priority

Are you ignoring your partner. Do you find ways to not to interact with your partner? Do you don’t care whether your partner is home? Are you living like strangers? Then, beware, you will have to work on your relationship. This is not a good sign. This suggests that you will have to take your marriage seriously and try to get it back on the right track.

There is a distance between your partner and you

Do your partner and you find it difficult to spend some quality time? Is your life just revolving around your kids and work? Then, you should get going and try and enhance your relationship with your partner.

Your partner doesn’t reciprocate your efforts

Are your attempts to revive your relationships failing? Is your partner not acknowledging your efforts? He/ she doesn’t pay attention to you? This means you are suffering miserably.

Your relationship may lack intimacy

To build a strong relationship and to help your marriage last, intimacy will also play a vital role. Every couple will need intimacy to help their relationship to cultivate. It can help you to bond better emotionally. If there is the absence of intimacy, your relationship may not survive.