If you are in a relationship, it is normal to kiss. But according to experts, you must practice caution if you are with a person you don't know. This is because we all know that risky sex always brings with it the risk of acquiring a sexually transmitted disease. But apparently even kissing is not without risks. You can get some sexually transmitted diseases through kissing too. Two examples are the herpes simplex virus and cytomegalovirus.

SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED DISEASES THAT YOU MAY GET BY KISSING

This is a real risk and it is essential that you are aware of what you may be risking by kissing. Here are a few common STDs that you may get if you kiss an infected person.

Herpes

Herpes simplex virus 1, also known as oral herpes, can be easily via a kiss. According to experts, about 67 per cent sexually active people under the age of 50 are carriers of this virus with no noticeable symptoms. If you get this virus through kissing, you may experience small white or red blisters in your mouth. Sometimes, this can ooze or bleed. You can get this virus if you kiss someone with an active cold sore too. It spreads though saliva and also from shared utensils. Herpes simplex virus 2 is mostly transmitted via sexual contact. But sometimes, mouth-to-mouth transmission is also possible. This is an incurable condition, but symptoms can be managed.

Cytomegalovirus

This is a viral infection that spreads via saliva when you kiss. Other sources of transmission are through urine, semen, blood and breast milk. It falls under the category of sexually transmitted diseases because you can get it through sexual contact too. Symptoms include fatigue, fever, sore throat and body ache. You may never exhibit any symptoms if you have this condition. But it is better to be careful because this is also not curable.

Syphilis

This is a bacterial infection that is usually spread via oral, anal, or genital sex. But sometimes, kissing an infected person may also give you this sexually transmitted disease. It causes open sores, sometimes in your mouth too. So, if you share a deep kiss with your partner who is infected, you may get this condition. This is a serious condition that may even be fatal if left untreated. If you have this disease, you will experience fever, sore throat, headache, lymph node swelling, body ache and hair loss. Fatigue and sudden appearance of pimples or warts may also happen. This condition may also lead to vision loss, heart diseases and brain damage if left untreated. Usual treatment involves the use of antibiotics like penicillin.

BE CAUTIOUS

It is always better to be safe than sorry. After all, precaution is better than a cure. If you want to avoid getting an STD from kissing, just have an honest conversation with your partner. It is easier said than done, we know. It may not always be easy to talk to your partner about sexually transmitted diseases especially if you are just getting to know him or her. But this will keep you safe.