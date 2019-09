Kissing, which is often described as a sweet, sometimes boring and disappointing, awkward, intense and loving moment is the act where the lips and tongues of two people collide with each other. No one ever thought that one day it would be described as beneficial. The basic association of kissing with health comes from the fact that kiss alters your mood and it relaxes you. Kissing also releases hormones and increases the heart rate. If taking stress can increase the risk of developing a health condition, then removing it will do just the reverse. And, what better way is there of removing stress than kissing the person you love? Connecting health benefits to these reactions of the body indicate how something as fun as kissing can also be beneficial. Being healthy is all about getting correct reactions from the body. Here are some other health benefits of kissing.

It boosts immunity

According to a new study reported in the journal Medical Hypotheses, cytomegalovirus a virus that only infects pregnant women and children. This can be killed or fought by kissing. By kissing your partner, you can send the virus into your partner. And since your partner is neither a child nor a pregnant woman, it cannot affect him. By sharing the bug, you can decrease its power and impact.

Kissing can reduce blood pressure

Kissing gets your heart racing. In the process, the blood vessels get dilated and receive the nutrients it deserves. Kissing is like a workout for the heart. It makes it stronger by making it exercise.

Reduces headache

Kissing stimulates the brain to produce more oxytocin, dopamine and serotonin, a cocktail of happy hormones, whose motive is to develop the feelings of affection and bonding. They reduce stress and work as a fighter against mild headache. They provide instant relief from headache. The effect is temporary, and the headache can come back if it is being caused due to some condition other than stress.

Fights cavity

Saliva fights cavity and nothing makes a person generate more saliva than kissing. Saliva fights the plaque in the mouth and throws cavity out.

Shapes up neck and jawline

Kissing your partner with all your love and passion, often tightens your lower face. This helps give it a facelift. If you are concerned that it your skin will droop as you grow older, try more kissing now.

Boosts self-esteem

Low self-esteem is a cause of many mental health conditions and disorder. According to a study published in Journal of Behavioral Medicine, as the cortisol level (stress) decreases, a person starts to feel less tension with his/her physical appearance, which is the main cause of stress in some people. If you reduce the tension, self-esteem goes up.