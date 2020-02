The funny thing is anything can trigger this feeling in you. It can be something as simple as a friend getting a better raise at work to something as complex as a partner cheating on you. @Shutterstock

Jealousy is that ugly little thing in your head that can give rise to negative emotions. You often tend to behave and act is a way that is not good. Researchers from the University of Delaware say that jealousy really is “blinding”. They found that women who were made to feel jealous were so distracted, they could not spot targets in a computer test. They claim that their results reveal something profound about social relationships and perception: It has long been known that the emotions involved in social relationships affect mental and physical health, but now it appears that social emotions can literally affect what we see. The journal Emotion published this study.

The funny thing is anything can trigger this feeling in you. It can be something as simple as a friend getting a better raise at work to something as complex as a partner cheating on you. But why do you have to harm yourself with negative feeling when there is a way out? You can easily deal with this emotion in a healthy manner. Let us see how.

Remind yourself that the emotions will pass soon

This feeling is transient. You will soon get over it. The feeling can be really intense but just take a deep breath or as many breathes as you need to calm down. This will help you to get your emotions under control and you will be better placed to react sensibly and not impulsively.

Identify the trigger

The minute you feel jealous, just try to understand why you are feeling this way. It is not easy to do so. But with practice it will come naturally. This will also give you some time to get your emotions in check. Once you know why you are jealous, you will be able to respond to it in a better way.

Take to pen and paper

Just sit down and write why you are feeling this emotion. Maybe there is no reason and it is just a figment of your imagination. Maybe the reason is too trivial to even dwell upon. When you write it down, it will give you a better perspective and understanding of the whole situation.