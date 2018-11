There is too much debate on this topic from a very long time whether wearing tight underwear can actually lower your sperm count and make you infertile. While many experts say that there is no basis for this theory but there are studies that show your tight briefs can do you more harm than any good. And one of them is making you infertile by lowering your sperm count. The main culprits are jockey shorts and tight jeans. Prolong use of them affects the sperm health and eventually kills them. Now, it isn’t the type of fabric that is responsible for the ill fate of the sperms as much as the fit. The studies conducted to find a link between underwear and sperm count all concluded that rise in temperature due to tight-fitting clothes was the culprit that pushed a man towards the infertility radar. Here are seven modern habits that can cause male infertility.

Why is tight-fitting underwear bad for you?

There have been studies that have found that the temperature of the scrotum (the pouch of skin where the testicle stay and produce sperms) is significantly higher in men wearing tight-fitting clothing versus those wearing loose-fitting or no clothing. Increases in scrotal temperatures could be due to an increase in temperature of about 3.5 degree Celsius of air between the clothing and the skin in comparison to the surrounding air. Here are six surprising facts about sperms and fertility.

One study followed 20 participants who wore tight-fitting underwear for six months and then switched to loose-fitting underwear for the next six months. Semen samples were taken every two weeks for the duration of the study. It was noticed that there was a significant 50 percent decrease in sperm count in the tight-fitting category than that in the loose-fitting category, demonstrating that the effects of tight-fitting underwear were reversible.

In another study, men who wore tight-fitting underwear and pants had a relative risk of 2.5 of having impaired semen quality. They also noted that only wearing one or the other caused an insignificant decrease in semen quality too.

So, this suggests that tight underwear can actually impact chances of conception, lower sperm count and probably be a cause of infertility too. Here are 10 effective tips to improve male fertility.

What can you do?

Avoid wearing too tight underwear for more than ten hours a day. First, try finding yourself the right fit. Choose from briefs, trunks and boxers. The fit should not be too tight nor too lose. Moreover, the material of your underwear is equally important. Just like you get a variety of inner garments in the women’s line, for men too you get them designed in different fabrics. Choose the one which says 100 percent cotton, the synthetic-cotton or polyester-cotton mix can increase the temperature of the scrotum and decline sperm count by altering their quality or killing them.

Image source: Shutterstock

Reference:

Sharma, R., Biedenharn, K. R., Fedor, J. M., & Agarwal, A. (2013). Lifestyle factors and reproductive health: taking control of your fertility. Reproductive Biology and Endocrinology, 11(1), 66.