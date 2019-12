Even if you don’t indulge in intercourse, you may still get STDs from oral and anal sex. So, abstinence makes sense. ©Shutterstock

Sexual Abstinence is the decision to not get involved in sexual intercourse. The decision to abstain fom sex is usually made for a short duration of time only. It is not permanent. Many people voluntarily stay away from sex. Reasons may differ from person to person. While some may be abstaining from sex for purely moral reasons others may be doing it to avoid pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases. But whatever, the reason, we see more and more people resorting to sexual abstinence. Let us take a look at why people stay away from sex.

Reasons for sexual abstinence

Condoms break and there is no guarantee that you will not get pregnant if you indulge in intercourse. The only sure way of avoiding this risk is staying away from sex. The same goes for sexually transmitted diseases. Even if you don’t indulge in intercourse, you may still get STDs from oral and anal sex. So, abstinence makes sense. Most young people avoid sex for these two reasons. These are very good reasons for staying away from sex.

Other reasons may be because you are waiting for the right person to come along. If you are mourning the loss of a partner, it is reason enough for sexual abstinence. Moreover, work pressure also leads to this as does ill health. Many people may also be doing this for religious purposes.

How to stay away from sex if you have a partner

So, you are going steady or are married. But you still want to take a break from sex for a while. How do you go about it? It is difficult to go through with it because your partner may not understand. Here are a few things that you can do to convince your partner that abstinence for some time may be actually good for you.

Have an open discussion with your partner. Talk about your reasons for sexual abstinence and try to convince him.

Avoid situations and places that can trigger a sexual episode.

Be sensitive to your partner’s moods and handle the situation delicately. Avoid confrontations.

Stick to your decision and don’t let anyone put pressure on you.