There is no denying that when it comes to sex, the needs of men and women differ. While men like real action more than the time spent in anticipation of the act, it is just the opposite for the woman. A reason why most men believe that foreplay can do wonders in getting her excited in bed. In fact, according to Dr Sanghanayak Meshram, psychiatrist and sexologist, Mumbai, sex has three parts – foreplay, main act and after play. Believe it or not both the before and after acts are equally important for the woman to feel loved, enjoy sex and develop trust towards her partner. While there is no denying of this fact, but probably we are giving foreplay way too much credit than it needs. Here are nine foreplay moves you should try on your man.

However, some studies indicate foreplay could be overrated. While we aren’t sure if we should entirely believe in this claim, but going by data, it suggests that foreplay might not be the only factor in deciding that your women can enjoy maximum pleasure and orgasm in tandem with you.

So, should you skip foreplay?

Probably not. There is no definitive answer to this. But there are times when you might want to give it a miss. Like, if your woman is already in the mood and all you need to do is carry her to the bed, you don’t want to waste time on foreplay. But if she is in two minds, whether to catch on lost sleep or get wild in bed, then probably tickling her erogenous zones might do the trick – a lick behind the ears, nipple stimulation — you know what will work better for her. While what qualifies as orgasmic pleasure can differ from one couple to another, mostly the ability to orgasm together is what couples look for at the end of the session. Since partners might not be on the same page when it comes to sexual drive, desire or rhythm, so a dash of foreplay can help to spice things up. Especially, for women who might have dwindling sexual interest due to various physiological, psychological and hormonal up and downs.

Why shouldn’t you depend entirely on foreplay?

A study published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine in 2009, tried to explore the importance of foreplay and that of intercourse to know what can help women orgasm with her partner to maximise pleasure. Around 2,360 women took part in the study which revealed that to achieve orgasm together during intercourse the duration of penile-vaginal intercourse was more important than the duration of foreplay [1]. In simple words, the quality of sex is of prime importance to achieve orgasm together than just trying to arouse her through foreplay at the beginning of the act. This also means concentrating more on helping your women enjoy sex than getting her high just for the act. Try and eliminate the factors that stop her from having a fulfilling sex session like vaginal dryness, stress, UTIs, etc. Seek professional help if needed.

When will foreplay not work?

Don’t rely too much on foreplay. It is just a tool that can help her get excited. You still need to pour in little labour to make the act smooth taking clues from her mood. Too much stress, hormonal imbalances, medical conditions like vaginismus, dyspareunia or anorgasmia might need a different approach and probably medical help to get your woman in the groove. Here foreplay will just not work.

Image source: Shutterstock

Reference:

1: Weiss P, Brody S. Women’s partnered orgasm consistency is associated with greater duration of penile-vaginal intercourse but not of foreplay. J Sex Med. 2009 Jan;6(1):135-41. doi: 10.1111/j.1743-6109.2008.01041.x. PubMed PMID: 19170844.