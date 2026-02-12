International Condom Day 2026: How Awareness Can Improve Safety, Prevent HIV, STIs, And Unintended Pregnancies in India

International Condom Day 2026: Condom use in India remains low despite preventing STIs, HIV, and unplanned pregnancies. Busting myths, raising awareness, and choosing modern options is key to safer intimacy.

International Condom Day 2026: How Awareness Can Improve Safety, Prevent HIV, STIs, And Unintended Pregnancies in India

India is home to one of the world's youngest populations, a generation stepping into its most intimate and reproductive years. Yet condoms remain strikingly underused despite their proven benefit of acting as a highly effective barrier against both unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV, when used correctly and consistently. Even today, cultural myths and stigma continue to overshadow the adoption of condoms in India, despite them being an easily accessible, affordable, and simple solution for safer intimacy and more satisfying relationships. With condom usage in India at just 9.5% and only about 13% of men using them consistently, India ranks #3 globally in HIV cases.

The 2021 "Condomology Report" India's first deep psychology study on condom usage- reveals why: cultural myths and stigma around condoms persist despite increased dating app usage and more open conversations around sexual intimacy. According to the reports, 64% of men believe condoms can cause skin issues. Most still view them as 'hook-up gear' rather than essentials for long-term relationships, while many women remain unaware of pleasure-focused options. In this article, sexual health expert Venkateswara Yadlapalli tells us more about the stigmas attached and what can be done to stay safe and protected.

Yadlapalli explains, "Condoms provide dual protection against unintended pregnancy and STIs, making them essential even within marriages and long-term partnerships. Many Indian men avoid them due to lingering taboos, but modern condoms can actually enhance intimacy rather than reduce it."

Benefits of Using Condom - What Experts Want You To Know

Here are the top benefits of using protection during sexual activities:

Prevention of STIs and HIV Correct and consistent use of condoms is one of the most effective ways to prevent the transmission of HIV, gonorrhea, syphilis, chlamydia, and other STIs. Avoiding unintended pregnancies India continues to witness one of the highest numbers of unplanned pregnancies globally, often due to lack of awareness or fear of using contraceptives. Promoting mutual pleasure Modern condoms are designed with texture, thinness, and flavour to enhance the experience for both partners. Safe intimacy across life stages Condoms are not just for casual encounters; they protect couples in committed relationships, helping maintain trust and health.

Stigma Around Sexual Health: Here's What WHO Says...

Sexual health is fundamental to the overall health and well-being of individuals, couples and families, and to the social and economic development of communities and countries. Sexual health, when viewed affirmatively, requires a positive and respectful approach to sexuality and sexual relationships, as well as the possibility of having pleasurable and safe sexual experiences, free of coercion, discrimination and violence. The ability of men and women to achieve sexual health and well-being depends on their:

Knowledge about the risks they may face and their vulnerability to adverse consequences of unprotected sexual activity; Ability to access sexual health care; Living in an environment that affirms and promotes sexual health.

Sexual health-related issues are wide-ranging, and encompass sexual orientation and gender identity, sexual expression, relationships, and pleasure. They also include negative consequences or conditions such as:

You may like to read

Infections with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and reproductive tract infections (RTIs) and their adverse outcomes (such as cancer and infertility); Unintended pregnancy; Sexual dysfunction; Sexual violence; and Harmful practices (such as female genital mutilation, FGM).

While there are several stigmas attached when it comes to talking about sexual health and spreading awareness about protection, there are also misconceptions that needs urgent attention. The very first issue that is being highlighted is very common misconception attached to condom is that they break easily. However, experts say that modern-day condoms undergo multiple stringent quality checks during manufacturing. In fact every single condom is electronically tested by most of the reputed condom manufacturers to ensure integrity before reaching consumers. Hence, chances of breakage or slippage of condoms is relatively rare when they are stored properly and used correctly as user usage instructions. Most issues arise from improper storage.

These myths don't just persist, they cost lives, health and joy. Globally, condom use has tripled since 1994, transforming relationships and families. India holds back only because of silence. The fix is simple: talk openly, choose wisely, prioritize mutual pleasure and protection. When pleasure meets responsibility, everyone wins; healthier bodies, stronger bonds, brighter futures.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.